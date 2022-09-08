Tyson Frizell receives top honour at Knights annual awards

In recognition of a tireless 2022 NRL season, Newcastle Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell has taken out the prestigious Danny Buderus Medal for the Knights Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards night.

The 2022 Awards night was held last night at NEX in Newcastle to recognise the efforts of the players this season, despite a less than ideal result.

Frizell led from the front in each of his 21 matches this season and captained the side on five occasions.

It’s the 30-year-old’s second season with the club.

Frizell said it’s an honour.

“Every time you turn up to training, you turn up to games you want to be the best version of yourself,” said Frizell.

“From day I turned up here, I’m forever grateful to the town for accepting me…it does feel like a little country town that takes care of you. You take a lot of responsibility when you take the field…You’re playing for the town.

“Danny is such a legend of this club and he’s done it for such a long time. He’s paved the way for all of us boys playing today. To get an award named after him is special.”

There were a host of other awards last night as well.

Dynamic winger Dominic Young claimed two awards, first the Knight In Shining Armour Awards which is for the standout moment of the year which was Young’s match-defining chase down of Bulldogs player Josh Addo-Carr in their round 10 win at magic Round. The second award for the 21-year-old Englishman was the Gladiator Award, chosen by the Once a Knight Old Boys.

Prop David Klemmer was named Knights NRL Player’s Player, in recognition of a year in which he featured in 18 matches and ran for an average of 155 metres a game.

Rookie of the Year was awarded to backrower Leo Thompson and hooker Jayden Brailey was recognised for his off-field efforts taking out the Knights Community Player of the year. Brailey is an ambassador for Dog Rescue Newcastle and does a huge amount at the John Hunter Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

NSW Cup Hooker Luke Huth won both the New South Wales Cup Player of the Year and Player’s Player awards.

The end of this NRL season also sees some players and staff departing the club. Anthony Milford is joining the Dolphins next season, as is Edrick Lee, Jirah Momoisea is off to the Parramatta Eels, Mitch Barnett is joining the New Zealand Warriors and Pasami Saulo heads to the Canberra Raiders and Brayden Musgrove departs the side too. Sauaso Sue, Tex Hoy and Willie Peters are all off overseas.

The annual awards night also recognised Debut Players Leo Thompson, Krystian Mapapalangi and Oryn Keeley and NRL Milestones including Tyson Frizell with 200 NRL games, Anthony Milford also with 200 NRL games, Kurt Mann hitting 150 NRL games, and Jayden Brailey and Jacob Saifiti marking 100 Knights and NRL games.