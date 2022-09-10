The Hunter’s condolences to Her Majesty

Newcastle and the Hunter Valley continues to pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags are being flown at half mast right across the region to honour the death of the 96-year-old monarch who graced the Hunter with her presence on four occasions during her 70-year reign.

There are condolence books being arranged in various locations.

Newcastle Council has organised a book for Her Majesty offering sympathies to the King and the Royal Family from the people of Newcastle.

You can attend City Hall across the weekend to sign the book before it moves to Council’s Digital Library at 12 Stewart Avenue, Newcastle West from Monday morning.

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison will have a book available at her office from Monday for one week. More are sure to be made available in the coming week.

A growing number of floral tributes are being laid at the Cathedral in Newcastle.

The Morpeth Bridge will be lit purple until Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest.