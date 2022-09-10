Family home completely destroyed by fire at Morisset

A family’s home at Morisset has been totally destroyed by fire overnight.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Kent Street at about 12:20am and arrived to find a house well alight – thankfully when crews arrived all of the occupants had self-evacuated after hearing their smoke alarms.

Fire crews worked for an hour to bring the fire under control and protect surrounding buildings and homes.

Local emergency services including NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Servce and the local energy authority assisted and investigations are underway to work out the cause of the blaze.

The scene as handed over to police at 4:15am.

For the crews at Morisset it’s the third house fire they’ve attended this week and a strong reminder that working smoke alarms save lives.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Morisset Facebook page