Police appeal for information again on Aaron Clear who disappeared without a trace at Belmont

Aaron Clear was last seen walking down the street with his backpack after seeing his family on Boxing Day in Belmont North – that was in December 2019 and it was the last time he was seen by his loved ones.

The 45-year-old was reported missing in February 2021 to police after his family and friends were unable to contact him for an extended period.

Aaron lived a nomadic lifestyle preferring to camp or sleep rough including in bush land near where his family lived. He was also known to frequent Newcastle, Cessnock, Morisset and Bonnells Bay.

At the time of Aaron’s disappearance he didn’t have a drivers licence and he was primarily on foot. He doesn’t have or hasn’t used bank accounts or assistance through Centrelink.

Police inquires have so far established Aaron was seen at Belmont in March 2020 by law enforcement but after that, nothing.

Officers have searched and canvassed much of the region including a recent search of Lenaghan Oval where Aaron frequently slept rough but nothing was found.

Lake Macquarie Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker was joined by Aaron’s family at Belmont Police Station today to release new photographs of Aaron and appeal again for the public’s help.

“We naturally have serious concerns for Aaron’s welfare and we appeal to members of the public particularly friendship circles of Aaron who have been spoken to, we ask them to again, if they have any information, no matter how small it might be able to assist,

“If Aaron is out there, and seeing this today, we understand that you had an affinity and a joy of sleeping rough and being your own person roving around Newcastle, the surrounds and interstate. You’re not in strife, please contact your family or police.

“Aaron, he had some adversity with law enforcement, primarily due to vices to alcohol, heavy use, and drug use. A number of Aaron’s friends in his close friendship group probably had very similar vices and whether they are reluctant to speak to law enforcement is due to that or adverse history, we don’t know. But now is the time to man up, be open and forthright with investigators. There’s a beautiful family here today who need a resolution,” said Chief Inspector Scott Parker.

Aaron has three sisters, Jennifer, Rebecca and Cassandra who all agree it is strange he hasn’t returned home for important family occasions.

“Even though we didn’t see him all the time, one of us would be in touch with him. We have had a couple of family things happen which my brother would’ve definitely been home for like my dad passing away recently and Dad and Aaron were pretty close so he would’ve come home. We tried everything we could to get the message to him through people that he knew but to no avail,” said Cassandra.

Cassandra said since seeing Aaron on Boxing Day she spoke to him on the phone a couple of times, but then nothing.

“He was in fairly good spirits, he wasn’t well, he wasn’t emotionally well. He wasn’t sober, but he would always come back. Family meant so much to him, its really strange, he wasn’t in our life every day but he would always come for Christmas presents and turn up on his birthday but so many milestones and other family things have happened over the time and he just hasn’t been in touch which is really, really strange.

“It’s gutting, I don’t know how to describe the feeling because there’s nothing else like it.

“If you know anything, even if you think its insignificant or small, just let someone know so we can know what happened and have some closure,” said Cassandra.

Aaron’s mother Kerry gave an emotional plea to the public today for anyone with any tiny bit of information to come forward and give them some answers.

“I just want to know whats happened.

“From one mother to another, or one person to another just let us know what happened,” she said.

Aaron is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Aaron’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.