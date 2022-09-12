NRL Integrity unit speaking with Knights Caitlin Moran this week

The NRL Integrity Unit will this week speak with Knights NRLW player Caitlin Moran over an offensive comment she made on social media.

The Newcastle rookie wrote a comment on her Instagram story referencing the Queen’s death which was deleted about eight hours later.

Some commentators have described the comment as “perhaps the most reprehensible thing ever seen connected to rugby league”.

Knights NRLW Head Coach Ronald Griffiths was asked about the integrity unit’s investigation post-match yesterday and said if Caitlin has done something wrong it will be dealth with.

“From our perspective and in particular mine being a Gamilaroi man, the relationship between Indigenous people and the monarchy certainly is a complicated one and at the end of the day if Caitlin has done something it will be investigated by the integrity unit and we’ll work through that process,” he said.

He added that while it’s not ideal, he doesn’t want everyone to forget what a great player Caitlin is.

“We’re talking about a little bit of negativity with Caitlin there, but if we look at where she’s come from in 2017 she wins us a World Cup, does her knee the year after and has been in the wilderness since then, those are the sorts of things we need to look at and celebrate,

“Over the last two weeks we’ve seen her energy at training and certainly her presence at training she’s making it felt, extremely skillful,” said Ronald Griffiths.

The Knights recorded their first loss of this season yesterday against the Sydney Roosters at the new Allianz Stadium in Sydney going down 18-16.

Moran did play yesterday and scored a try for the side.

