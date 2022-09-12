Eight motorbike riders nabbed during Port Stephens-Hunter Police operation

Unregistered motorcycles were on the radar of local Police over the weekend.

On Saturday, Port Stephens-Hunter Police officers conducted Operation Token in conjunction with Port Stephens and Maitland Councils, as well as Hunter Water, targeting the illegal bike riders, as a result of feedback from the community.

The operation saw officers deployed to Rutherford, Telarah, Farley, Chisholm, Thornton, Tenambit, Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Tanilba Bay, Fern Bay and Tomago.

Eight riders – one of which is a repeat offender already on the Police radar – were issued traffic infringements, including for being unregistered/uninsured.

Police say they also recovered stolen motor vehicles.

Image: Port Stephens-Hunter Police.