Hunter rugby league players star at Brad Fitter Medal Awards night

The Newcastle Knights NRLW side was well represented at last night’s Brad Fitter Medal Awards 2022.

Five-eighth Kirra Dibb won the 2022 Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership Player of the Year Award.

The 25-year-old from Gosford has been a part of the North Sydney Bears Rugby League side as lock for a few seasons now and played a crucial role in helping steer the club to the Minor Premiership this season.

This is her first NRLW season with the Knights after previously playing with the Sydney Roosters. Dibb has also represented Australia with the Jillaroos side, played on the Indigenous All Stars squad and been a part of the NSW Blues team.

Knights NRLW second-rower Caitlan Johnston won the inaugural Sky Blues Award. The award is chosen by players and Johnston was chosen after her barnstorming performance against Queensland when she was part of the winning NSW Blues side.

There were some other Hunter players and a volunteer recognised last night as well.

Oryn Keeley from the Newcastle Knights claimed the Under 19s Men’s State of Origin Player of the Match award after the men’s pathways match returned this season having been shelved since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gordon Lowrie Memorial Community Volunteer of the Year Award went to Wendy Povey for her volunteering in the sport with the Morpeth Bulls and across the Maitland and Newcastle region.

The Brad Fittler Medal went to James Tedesco from the Sydney Roosters.