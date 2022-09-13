NSW Labor say there has been an 11 per cent increase in domestic violence re-offending

New data obtained by the NSW Opposition has found an 11 per cent increase in domestic violence recidivism since 2015.

Labor said that is despite the NSW Premier’s Priorities being to reduced domestic violence reoffending by 25 per cent by 2023.

Documents obtained by the NSW Opposition reveal that upon being sworn in as Premier, Dominic Perrottet was briefed that the existing Premier’s Priorities were not on track and was given five choices of what to do moving forward:

Commit to the existing set of priorities Rework targets for existing priorities Modify the scope of each priority to deliver a new agenda Add or subtract priorities Launch a new set of priorities

Jodie Harrison, Charlestown MP and NSW Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault said the Premier has been in the top job for eleven months and not committed to any of them.

“I think the NSW public rightfully expects a certain level of integrity and commitment to action when our Premier announces a particular issue as a priority.



“Premier’s Priorities are not a set and forget mechanism and should not be treated as one.



“The most recent data on recidivism of domestic violence offenders in NSW is a sobering read and hopefully a wake up call for the NSW Premier.



“More action is needed immediately to ensure this trend of increasing instances of domestic violence and domestic violence recidivism does not continue.



“This is not an issue we can afford to turn a blind eye to.”

These revelations come one week after it was revealed at budget estimates the NSW Government’s highly publicised domestic violence funding announcement from October 2021 had resulted in little action.