Maitland Council will rename a park in Queen Elizabeth’s honour

Maitland Councillors agreed last night to rename Ministers Park in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mayor Philip Penfold used his mayoral minute at last night’s Council meeting to seek support to rename the park adjacent to the Visitors Information Centre in Maitland Queen Elizabeth II Park in memory of the late monarch.

The move was supported unanimously by all the Councillors.

There are many tributes to Queen Elizabeth right across the Hunter.

Tonight, there is a Memorial Service being head at Christ Church Cathedral in Newcastle.

The Dean of Newcastle, the Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer has invited all of the community to attend. If you can’t, there will be a livestream on their Facebook page.

The Memorial Service starts at 7:30pm in the Cathedral.

There are also condolence books across the region locals can sign with messages to the Royal Family.