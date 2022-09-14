Draft Newcastle Harbour Foreshore Masterplan unveiled

City of Newcastle has unveiled it’s vision for the Harbour Foreshore Precinct, with the city’s largest playground at the heart of it.

The draft masterplan, includes the fenced regional playground with waterplay areas, as well as multi-purpose sandstone amphitheater, more shaded canopy and improved connections between Wharf Road and the city.

It also features some changes to the original designs off the back of consultation, including moving the playground to the North West corner, adjacent to the parking area.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the project will help realise the full potential of one of Newcastle’s most significant open areas.

“City of Newcastle has worked closely with community representatives on this shared vision for the iconic Harbour Foreshore precinct, which will become a drawcard destination for locals and visitors from across the region.

“We have listened to the views of our community and incorporated feedback into the detail of this draft masterplan, including moving the playground to the north-west corner of the park adjacent to the parking area and close to accessible parking spaces, as well as provision for a multi-purpose skating, scootering and performing arts area at the base of the Shortland Lawn amphitheatre. The existing Sandhills Community Garden will also remain in their current location,” Cr Nelmes said.

The plan will now be considered by Councillors later this month.