NSW EPA asking for more information from Delta Electricity on fish kill

The NSW Environment Protection Authority is continuing their investigations into a second fish kill at Lake Macquarie.

EPA officials inspected the Vales Point Power Station facility yesterday at Mannering Park and secured equipment on-site as part of their investigations. They also conducted further tests and made more enquires.

Licensee of the power station Delta Electricity provided the further information needed.

In their statement the EPA also said:

“The EPA has requested a further report from the licensee and this information will form part of the EPA’s ongoing investigation.