Knights NRLW player Caitlin Moran issued a breach notice over social media comment on Queen Elizabeth

The NRL Integrity Unit has handed Knights NRLW player Caitlin Moran a breach notice over a social media post about Queen Elizabeth II.

The Newcastle player made a post on social media last Friday about the late monarch which was described by some commentators as “reprehensible”.

The breach notice proposes a fine equivalent to 25 per cent of Moran’s current NRLW contract that will be suspended for a period of 12 months. It will have to be paid immediately if the Code is breached in that period.

Moran will also be suspended for one game meaning she won’t play in Sunday’s clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons on the Central Coast.

The NRL also said in their statement:

“There will be a further requirement that Moran attend such education and training as is recommended by the NRL’s Wellbeing and Education Department, in consultation with the Australian Rugby League Indigenous Council, concerning her responsibilities as a Player and the appropriate use of social media.

“Rugby league is an inclusive game and has a proud and strong relationship with many communities. Regardless of any personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion, the public comments made by the player have caused damage to the game.

“Moran has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice.”

The Newcastle Knights have responded with their own statement to say they support the integrity unit’s decision and will continue to support Moran.

“The Newcastle Knights have today supported the National Rugby League Integrity Unit’s move to issue player Caitlin Moran with a one game suspension and undisclosed fine, wholly suspended for a period of 12 months, in relation to a post she made on social media on Friday 9 September 2022.

“Moran today met with National Rugby League Chief Executive Officer Andrew Abdo to discuss the situation, after which the following actions were determined.

“In addition, the Club has committed to undertake further educational programs for both NRLW and NRL squads.

“The Club has and will continue to provide Moran with appropriate support and will be making no further comment on the matter.”