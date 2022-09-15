$1.1 million to be spent on Bar to Merewether Beach erosion

City of Newcastle are investing over $1 million to fix Newcastle’s storm-ravaged beaches, in time for summer.

After a series of damaging weather systems this year eroded the stretch from Bar Beach to Merewether, it’s set to be restored under a $1.1 million dollar works program.

Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club will be repaired and return to full operation before the crowds flock back to the sand later this year.

Also on the agenda, making sure there is safe access to the beaches for people and surf lifesaving vehicles.

More work is slated to start once summer is over, including accessibility upgrades, and improvements to the Bar Beach promenade.

Image: 2HD.