Police on the hunt for thief at Tanilba Bay

Police are on the hunt for a thief at Tanilba Bay in relation to an armed robbery earlier this year.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to a newsagency on President Wilson Walk at about 6:40am on Sunday 12 June following reports of an armed robbery.

Officers were told a man entered the shop and threatened an employee with a machete, demanding cash.

The man managed to get cash before fleeing on foot and was last seen heading in a southerly direction through the carpark.

Police have been investigating and since then are yet to find the person responsible. Today, investigators have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who may be able assist with their inquiries.

The man is depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid to late 20’s, about 180cm tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper with the hood pulled over his head, black track pants, runners, black gloves and a black ski-style fabric mask that covered to under his eyes.

At the time of the incident, he was carrying a silver-coloured machete.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.