Police arrest man over alleged $170K jewellery theft at East Maitland

A man has been charged over the alleged theft of $170,000 worth of jewellery from a store at East Maitland back in July.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were called to the Greenhills Shopping Centre on Molly Morgan Drive just before 9:30am on July 6 2022 following reports of a robbery.

When police arrived they were told a male approached the store and allegedly used an emergency tool to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet, before fleeing with a number of items.

Local police conducted the initial inquiries before detectives from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad were called in to take charge of the matter under Strike Force Malwood.

Police have released CCTV images throughout their investigations to get the public’s help with their inquires and finally a 38-year-old man was arrested by strike force detectives at a home in Tenambit about 7am yesterday.

During a subsequent search of that home and a second address at East Maitland, police located a seized several items of interest to the investigation for forensic analysis.

The man was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with steal from the person value more than $5,000, destroy or damage property, and larceny.

The Tenambit man was granted conditional bail to appear at Maitland Local Court in November.

Inquiries continue.