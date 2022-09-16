Third teen charged of Chalestown Skatepark assault

Lake Macquarie Police have charged a third teenager over a serious assault at Charlestown last week.

A report was made to them about the incident at Charlestown Skatepark on September 8, where officers were told a 14-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a group of males.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries as a result, which saw him undergo treatment at the John Hunter Hospital.

Last Friday and Saturday, two males aged 14 and 12 were arrested and charged over their alleged involvement.

Both were refused bail and are before the courts.

Following further inquiries, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged at Belmont Police Station on Thursday.

He was charged with assault with intent to rob in company, cause grievous bodily harm and granted bail to appear before a children’s court on October 10.