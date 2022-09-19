Double Demerits In Fore Over Public Holiday Period

Police will execute a five-day double demerit blitz in the Hunter this week, coming into force ahead of Thursday’s public holiday, the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty the Queen.

Double demerits will apply from 12:00am on Wednesday 21 September 2022 until 11:59pm on Sunday 25 September 2022.

The crackdown will target speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motor cycle helmet offences.

Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary for Safety, Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy reminded drivers not to be complacent throughout the period.

“Although this is a sombre occasion, there is still likely to be more people out on the roads over the next few days and over the weekend with the school term ending on Friday, so it is important we all take extra care,” Ms McCarthy said.

“The last thing we want to see over this period is an increase in road trauma, which is why double-demerits will be in place like they would for any other public holiday to deter people from doing the wrong thing and putting lives at risk.”

Additional penalties will apply for certain offences committed in school zones as the operation covers two days – Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 September – where students will be in class.

“Drivers are reminded that this period includes some school days and it is especially important to slow down and take care in school zones at school times – even if you cannot see children near the road.”