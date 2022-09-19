$5.6 million upgrade to Cessnock CBD underway

Long-awaited upgrades to Kurri Kurri’s commercial centre will get underway today.

The $5.6 million upgrade is for Stage 1 of the Kurri Kurri Commercial Centre Upgrade which forms part of the Kurri Kurri Masterplan. Once complete the upgrade will deliver a refreshed 900 metres of Lang Street, between Alexander and Merthyr Streets. The upgrades include street tree planting, landscaping, footpaths/paving, pedestrian crossings, street furniture, lighting, line marking and signage. There will also be some minor pavement repairs and resurfacing.

The works are expected to be done just in time for Christmas this year by December 23.

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal acknowledged that this project has been significantly delayed and understands that the Kurri Kurri community is eager to see this project get underway.

“While there have been delays due to resourcing and supply issues due to COVID-19, I want to reassure residents that there is now a solid plan in place to deliver this exciting project,” Mayor Suvaal said.

“Businesses will remain open during construction and we will work closely with business owners to ensure as little disruption as possible.”

This $5.6 million upgrade was made possible with Council successfully securing $3,747,900 in funding under the NSW Government’s Resources for Regions Program, and $1,397,725 under the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Council is contributing $520,000 and has secured an additional $1.3 million in funding to upgrade Col Brown Rotary Park.

The remaining sections will be delivered in 2023 and will be scheduled around Nostalgia Festival.

To find out more about the Kurri Kurri Commercial Centre Upgrade, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/KurriKurriTownCentreUpgrade.