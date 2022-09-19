Police appealing for public’s help to find Dom who is missing from Victoria

Police believe Dom, missing from Victoria could be heading to Newcastle.

Victoria Police issued a public appeal for help on Friday to find the missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Boden Road in Merbein West at about 7:30pm on Wednesday last week.

Police and Dom’s family are concerned for the teenager’s welfare as their disappearance is out of character.

Dom is Caucasian, approximately 173cm tall, with blue eyes, and hair dyed an apricot colour, styled in a mohawk.

He was last seen wearing a black studded hand-painted jacket, brown pants and black boots.

Anyone who sights Dom is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or with information about their whereabouts is urged to call Mildura Police Station on 03 5018 5300.

Police believe Dom might be traveling to Newcastle.