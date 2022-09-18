Last week of school for Year 12 students across NSW

This week marks the very last week of school more than 67,000 year 12 students across the Hunter and the state.

HSC written exams are due to begin on October 12 with English being first subject off the rank.

Across the board enrollments in some subjects have remained consistent with Maths, Biology and Business Studies attracting the largest number of students for the past nine years running.

This year a new initiative known as check-in week has been launched to ensure students are taking care of their physical and mental health and connecting with friends, family and teachers.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell says there’s a host of online resources to help student, parents and carers.

The HSC finishes on November 4.