A learner driver, on bail with an outstanding warrant caught by police at Hamilton South

A unaccompanied learner driver who was on bail with an outstanding warrant has been caught by police at Hamilton South.

Police say at about 3:15am on Wednesday morning, police were conducting patrols when they came across a car that had been stolen a few days prior from Broadmeadow and reported to police.

The car was pursued by police who eventually arrested the 31-year-old male.

The Man from Maryville was charged with police pursuit – not stop – driver dangerously, take and drive conveyance, goods in custody, learner not accompanied, an outstanding warrant and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to face court at a later date.