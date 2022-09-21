University of Newcastle staff on strike for 24 hours

Staff at the University of Newcastle are walking off the job for 24 hours today, fed up with their current pay and conditions.

Negotiations between the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and the University on a new Enterprise Agreement with better job security, conditions and pay have dragged on for months.

Two weeks ago, National Tertiary Education Union members at the Callaghan, City, and Central Coast campuses voted overwhelmingly to escalate industrial action.

NTEU Newcastle Branch Vice-President, Associate Professor Terry Summers said negotiations with management have dragged on for more than a year.

“Our members are disappointed by a lack of movement on key issues such as safe workloads, a fair pay offer and job security. Staff are now taking action to defend the excellent higher education that we are committed to provide.

“Last year, despite the University making a record surplus of $185 million, hundreds of colleagues were impacted by job cuts. Most staff at UON are employed casually or on short-term contracts. Job insecurity makes it harder for staff to provide the quality of education our students and our community deserve. We need protections against job cuts and improved pathways to more secure jobs.

“Because of these cuts, we have fewer staff being asked to do more with less. These staff are already overworked. This impacts quality of education and research. We need improved leave rights and enforceable protections against overwork and unreasonable working hours to improve work/life balance.

“We also need fair pay to recognise UON’s strong financial position, productivity gains and the escalating cost of living pressures. Staff must be paid for all hours worked and have protections to stop rampant wage theft.

“Today’s action is a further expression of the NTEU’s desire to deliver fair enterprise agreements for all staff,” added Associate Professor Summers.

“Members want management to work with us to deliver new Enterprise Agreements for all staff that acknowledge our excellent work with fair working conditions.”

Meantime, Newcastle TAFE workers are walking off the job as well calling for similar demands. Staff at Kurri Kurri TAFE campus did the same yesterday.