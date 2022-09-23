Hidden bridge on Hunter Street slated for replacement

A century-old bridge over Cottage Creek in Newcastle West is slated for replacement.

Hidden on Hunter Street between Bellevue Street and Steel Street, the bridge plays a critical role in traffic flow in and out of the CBD, but a newer structure is on Newcastle Council’s agenda for the coming years.

Early history of the bridge is unclear, with historic plans of the area showing a concrete structure was in place around the late 1880s.

In September 1900, newspapers reported the construction of a new bridge on Hunter Street spanning Cottage Creek in Newcastle West was underway.

NSW Public Works then widened the Cottage Creek stormwater channel running under the bridge and completed other improvements in 1927 to allow for the construction of shops along the Hunter Street frontage.

City of Newcastle has been inspecting and assessing the condition of the bridge on a regular basis as part of its Asset Maintenance Program are are now seeking to engage a consultant to progress the design for a replacement structure.

Interim Director of Infrastructure and Property Joanne Rigby said replacing the historic bridge is on the agenda for delivery in the coming years.

“We are currently looking at options for the replacement of the bridge, so we can deliver a solution that is fit for purpose into the future within this busy section of Hunter Street,” Ms Rigby said.

“There has been a lot of change in this area in the last decade and as our city continues to evolve, it is important that our infrastructure continues to support this.”

A tender for a detailed design consultant will be issued in the coming weeks.