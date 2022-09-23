Police officer rescues three people including a 4yo boy from floodwaters near Dungog

Three people including a four-year-old boy were rescued by a police offer after they became trapped in their car by floodwaters west of Dungog.

At about 9:30am yesterday police received information that three people were trapped in a vehicle on a flooded causeway along Lyons Road at Bingleburra.

A senior constable from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District located the vehicle five metres from dry land.

He quickly jumped into action using a rope as a safety line to enter the floodwater – when he got to the vehicle a 51-year-old woman was holding onto the outside of the vehicle so the senior constable was able to pull the four-year-old boy through a window and take him safely to land.

After taking the boy to land, the senior constable went back into the water to collect the 51-year-old woman who’s foot had become trapped by a rock, and brought her safely to land.

The officer then had to use a winch attached to his police vehicle to stabilise the submerged car so he could rescue the third person, 44-year-old woman who was still inside the vehicle.

He got her safely out too.

The two women and boy were uninjured and were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for shock.

The Port Stephens-Hunter command is now looking at recommending the officer involved to be recognised for his efforts and bravery.

As wet weather continues across the state, police are reminding all those in flood-affected or flood-prone areas to not drive through flood waters; if it’s flooded, forget it.

Members of the public are advised to avoid all non-essential travel, stay informed and be ready to respond to any evacuation orders.

Those seeking emergency assistance during a flood or storm should call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500 or visit their website for more information: www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

In all life-threatening situations and emergencies, the public are advised to contact Triple Zero (000).