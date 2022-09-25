Woman cops huge fine after being caught speeding in the Hunter

A 20 year old woman has copped a huge fine and loss of points after being caught speeding overnight.

Officers from Hunter Valley Highway Patrol stopped the woman on the Hunter Expressway around 1 am after she was clocked doing 170 km in a 110 km zone.

The driver reportedly acknowledged she was speeding but didn’t realise by how much.

She was issued a $2616 fine and had her license confiscated on the spot. It has now been suspended for six months.

She also lost 12 demerit points due to double demerit penalties being in place for the long weekend.