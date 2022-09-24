Port Stephens Locals Rally For Tomaree Lodge Crisis Accommodation

Tomaree Lodge | TRRA

The battle to see the old Tomaree Lodge used to tackle spiraling rates of homelessness in Port Stephens intensified today.

Locals rallied outside the disused facility this morning to call on the NSW Government to ease the pressure on support services and invest in turning the former care home for people with a disability into short-term accommodation for those facing homelessness.

A roundtable on the crisis in July heard the number of Port Stephens families on dual incomes with children becoming homeless was rapidly growing and a cause for great concern.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington has been campaigning in state parliament for the Tomaree Lodge to be put to use to tackle the issue as it’s now been sitting empty for over a year.

Attempts have so far hit roadblocks and red tape at every turn though, with the NSW Government deeming the site unsuitable because of problems with the plumbing in the building.

Similar proposals for short-term accommodation have also been put forward for the Stockton Centre.

“We have a housing and homelessness crisis in Port Stephens. The vacant Tomaree Lodge offers a short term solution but the heartless Perrottet government couldn’t care less,” Ms Washington said.