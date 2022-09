Fire and Rescue crews have contained a blaze at a home at Dudley on Tuesday morning.

Eight crews were called to the scene on Ocean Street, just after 8:30am where they found a two storey unit well alight.

Thankfully no-one was home at the time of the incident, however the home could no be saved.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are underway.

Images: Fire and Rescue Tingira Heights