Latest update: The hacker allegedly responsible for the significant Optus data breach appears to have erased the stolen information and apologised to Optus consumers, stating that “we will not sell data to anyone.”

Optus customers are being advised to be vigilant and keep a close eye on their online accounts following the disclosure of a significant cyber attack that has affected up to nine million customers nationwide.

Stephen Fenech from Tech Guide told Richard King that Optus customers should change their password and any other account using their Optus email address as their username.

Listen to the podcast here.

For more information click on Stephen Fenech’s website here: https://www.techguide.com.au/news/internet-news/the-latest-on-the-optus-data-breach-and-all-your-questions-answered/