Lake Mac Ferry To Expand Services Add New Stop Following Trial

After a successful trial period the Lake Mac Ferry will expand its services.

Launching in January, the ferry has continued to operate through winter and now employs four full-time staff.

General Manager Peter Hanrahan said after operating for six months the crew reviewed what worked, what did not and what could be changed.

Starting this Saturday October 1, a new timetable will come into effect which includes the new destination of Valentine following feedback from passengers.

The service will commence from Speers Point and zig zag across to Booragul, east to Valentine, west to Toronto, east to Belmont and west to Wangi Wangi before returning on the same path. The new timetable will offer three southbound and three northbound runs per operating day, and has been amended to better service these locations during peaks times based on data collected during the trial.

Mr Hanrahan said while the concept of a ‘loop’ of the lake was investigated it was ultimately decided against as it would lose connectivity and the benefit of quick travel from east to west shores.

“Covering so much distance on our circuit prevented us from going further South on the lake but we were able to make a stop at Valentine work with our schedule.”

Passengers are being warned to expect to pay more for most fares though, with the operator reporting a significant jump in running expenses.

“We are a private company and receive no council or government funding. Our fuel costs have risen by 70%, our berthing fees jumped 40% and wages and insurance continue to rise,” Mr Hanrahan said.

“This has expectedly resulted in a slight increase across fares but a reduction for some one-way fare costs. For instance, a one-way adult fare from Belmont to Wangi Wangi is now only $8, a reduction of nearly 40% off the previous price.”

Mr Hanrahan believes the chances will allow the service to remain viable and continue to operate on the lake.

The ferry will continue to run on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.