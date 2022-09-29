Police appealing for information about deadly house fire at Tenambit

Police are appealing for information as part of their investigations into a house fire at Tenambit last month, where two dogs perished.

Just after midnight on August 9, emergency services rushed to the scene on O’Hearne Street, where they found the home well alight.

The home was completely destroyed.

On Thursday, Port Stephens-Hunter Police have re-issued their appeal for assistance as part of Strike Force Gilgundry investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.