Police Remembrance Day marked with commemorative service

Police Officers who died on the job and those who died after serving are being remembered today.

It’s Police Remembrance Day, which is a time to honour the dedicated men and women, who selflessly served the local community.

Some notable mentions include Constable Glen Humphris – who studied and lived in Newcastle – who died when he was hit by a truck on a Melbourne Freeway during a pursuit in 2020.

We also remember, two legends within the Hunter police force, Chief Inspector Tony Townsend who died last month, following a battle with cancer and Senior Constable Tony Tamplin who died at work in 2013 — both served for decades.

A service to commemorate the day was held at the Police Service Wall of Remembrance in the Domain in Sydney.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb spoke at the service alongside Police Minister Paul Toole and the Governor Margaret Beazley.