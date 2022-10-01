$6 million worth of social housing for East Maitland

Tenants will soon be moving into a new $6 million social housing complex at East Maitland.

The three-storey project on Fieldsend Street contains 18 units which are a mix of one and two-bedroom units for more than 20 people in need to call home.

It’s a part of the NSW Government’s plan to increase social housing – earlier this month 150 new homes were announced for Newcastle.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said this project is a wonderful example of what they can do with assets that are no longer fit for purpose with the aging properties that were on Fieldsend Street transformed into apartments.

“Through the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, we’ve created homes for people in need in a supreme location close to Greenhills Shopping District, Victoria Street Station, and just a stone’s throw from the new Maitland Hospital,” Anthony Roberts said.

“You only have to take one look at projects such as these to see that the standard of social housing that’s being delivered is incredibly high, which means the residents will enjoy a wonderful quality of life and can age in place.”

The units are also energy efficient with solar installed throughout the complex, window sun hoods to reduce glare and heat in summer and plenty of new trees.

Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said these homes show that the NSW Government is focused on tackling homelessness and boosting housing supply.

“Supporting people sleeping rough into homes is one of the Government’s priorities. In addition to social housing in the region, we are investing $17.2 million in homelessness services in the Hunter district, with $9.9 million of this being invested in the Port Stephens and Newcastle areas,” Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.

This project was delivered under the NSW Government’s $400 million Fast Track Housing Construction Package, which was created to deliver almost 1,300 new social homes across the State.