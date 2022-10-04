Developer seeking to purchase three additional storey’s on Wickham development

A Wickham development is seeking to add an additional three storey’s to its development.

City of Newcastle have received an offer to enter into a Planning Agreement with the developer of the Bowline Apartments, which is next door to the Newcastle Interchange.

Currently, the site is approved for 14 storey’s, however the developer has put an offer of $1.5 million to the City for an extra three, bringing it to 17

A Council report says if given the green light, the cash would go towards public infrastructure within the vicinity.

The plan is now on public exhibition for locals to have their say.