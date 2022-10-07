Two car smash closes Nelson Bay Road

Emergency service are on the scene of a two car smash at Salt Ash this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance have confirmed they were called to Nelson Bay Road just after 2:30 and they’re treating two patients, one male and one female. The male is out of the vehicle and is being treated for pelvic, neck and abdominal injuries, while the female is still in her vehicle and is suffering chest and abdominal injuries.

The incident has caused heavy delays in both directions on the only road in or out of the Bay.

The Transport Management Centre says stop/slow traffic conditions are in place and a tow truck is on the way to clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time.