Knights winger Dominic Young named Man of the Match in Rugby League World Cup debut

Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young has been named Man of the Match in his senior debut for England overnight, in a Rugby League World Cup warm-up match.

The 21-year-old lined up for his country against Fiji in Salford before their campaign kicks off proper on October 15 against Samoa.

England smashed Fiji 50-NIL, with Young scoring one of the nine tries and laying on others before half time. He also played a full 80 minutes, in which he had the most run metres for the game with 204, making a strong case for his inclusion against Samoa next week.

Young is a hot contender to line up for the left-wing, with veteran Ryan Hall also considered to be in contention.