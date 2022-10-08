Newcastle Jets to kick off new season tonight

Today is the day for the Newcastle Jets who will kick off their A-League season tonight against the Central Coast Mariners

The last time to two sides met, the Jets went down to the Mariners 2-nil.

It’s been a lengthy pre-season for the Novocastrian side, with plenty of new faces on the team including, former Perth Glory star Brandon O’Neill, English Premier League product Carl Jenkinson, who are co-captaining alongside returning former Socceroo Matthew Jurman.

The Jets will be hoping to improve on last season, after narrowly avoiding the wooden spoon. The Mariners are coming in off the back of a top three finish.

The game kicks off at 5pm at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford.