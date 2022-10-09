Jets starter washed out

The Newcastle Jets 2022 / 2023 season starter was a wash out after heavy rain made the pitch at Gosford unplayable yesterday afternoon.

The Central Coast stadium was due to host the F3 derby between the Jets and Mariners but the pitch resembled a swimming pool by the time the final call was made to cancel just after 5.30pm.

Loyal fans braved the wet in hopes a game would go ahead but were left disappointed when the deluge didn’t ease.

The game will be rescheduled for later in the season.

The Jets will host Perth Glory next weekend.