Man charged over house fire at East Maitland

A man has been charge over a house fire in East Maitland that left one man injured and two cats dead.

Emergency services were called to Lawes Street at about 5:30am yesterday and arrived to find a home well alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW officers extinguished the blaze a short time later but the home suffered significant damage.

A 28-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns before being taken to Maitland Hospital – he was last reported to be in a stable condition.

When the property was searched, the bodies of two cats were found.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and detectives commenced investigations into the incident.

Following inquiries, a 44-year-old man was arrested on Raymond Terrace Road at Millers Forest.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with damage property by fire/explosion >$1500 and breach bail and refused bail to will appear at Maitland Local Court today.