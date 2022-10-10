Agritourism boost huge for Hunter Valley operators

Hunter Valley farmers will find it easier to swing their gates open to visitors this summer when new rules for argi-tourism come into effect.

The NSW Government has cut the red tape so getting approval for things like cellar doors, cafes or roadside stall, and host farm stays and small weddings will be quick and painless.

The government’s final agritourism policy has been released, and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said it will make it cheaper and easier for farmers to diversify their income.

“Farmers who want to innovate and share a taste of their region with visitors shouldn’t be held back by red tape. That’s why we’ve introduced clear definitions and new planning pathways to allow activities that meet the policy to happen with either faster or no planning approval.”

Agritourism is expected to be worth $18.6 billion nationally by 2030.

Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the policy encourages locals to boost their revenue and future-proof their farms.

“The last few years have been really tough on farmers as they recover from the drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic. Reforms like these will help landholders build resilience by providing another source of income,

“Whether they’re building a small shopfront, hosting events, taking in campers or starting roadside stalls, farmers can choose from a range of opportunities made simpler by this policy change.”

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said it’s all about using the land in new and innovative ways, complementing existing businesses and giving people more reasons to visit regional while driving productivity and cash flow.

“The pandemic has seen NSW residents spend more time exploring our amazing state, and these activities will attract tourists and put rural communities on the map as drawcard destinations.”

The new policy will commence on 1 December.