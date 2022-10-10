Community information sessions today at Williamtown on PFAS

Community information sessions are being held today to update locals on the management and ongoing monitoring of PFAS in and around RAAF Base Williamtown.

Two sessions will be held today to update locals on the remediation, management, and ongoing monitoring of per- and poly- fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as the outcomes of the Groundwater Strategy Review.

Assistant Minister for Defence, the Honourable Matt Thistlethwaite MP, and Member for Paterson, Ms Meryl Swanson MP, will be attending Session 1 to meet with the local community.

Session 1 is 12pm to 2pm at the Murrook Cultural Centre, 2163 Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown.

A summary presentation will be delivered by Defence at Session 1, while a full presentation will be made at Session 2. Following each presentation, the community will have an opportunity to ask questions of the Defence team and its consultants, and of relevant NSW Government agencies.

Session 2 is at 5pm at the same venue.