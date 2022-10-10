Fire and Rescue responding to complex incident at Rathmines

Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at Rathmines this afternoon.

Nearly 30 triple-zero calls have been received in relation to the incident on Somersham Avenue and crews were called in just after 1pm.

When crews arrived they found the two-storey home engulfed in flamed, with large black smoke issuing from the roof of the brick structure.

A concern for first responders is an acetylene gas cylinder has been impacted, which is adding another layer of complexity to the response.

A series of explosion forced fire crews to take cover as they established fire lines to attack the blaze, which had enveloped 60 per cent of the property.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry says the gas is volatile and can become explosive.

“Firefighters are working this fire from protected positions.

“There was one person in the home who had evacuated prior to crews arriving.

“We’ve got our hazardous materials experts on the scene who specialise in chemicals. They will be working and advising on how we will treat the acetylene, once the fire is extinguished,” Supt Int Dewberry said.

It’s believed the fire started in a workshop within the garage of the home.