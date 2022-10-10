Tenders Called For Boscawen Street Bridge Replacement

Newcastle Council is forging ahead with the next stage of a $20-million plan to to shore up the Wallsend CBD against the threat of flooding.

A call for tenders has gone out to replace the Boscawen Street Bridge, which is the next stage in the Ironbark Creek Flood Mitigation Plan.

The $20-million undertaking is designed to improve water flow and scale back the impact of flooding during major rain events which have become more frequent in recent times.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was pleasing to see work progressing on the long-term, multimillion investment into improving the bridge infrastructure in Wallsend.

“The Boscawen Street Bridge rMeplacement plays a key role in our $20.7 million commitment to addressing flooding across Wallsend through the Ironbark Creek Flood Mitigation Plan,” Cr Nelmes said.

“We’ve already delivered significant upgrades through the construction of the $3.3 million Tyrrell Street bridge, which will be augmented by the replacement of both the Boscawen and Nelson Street bridges, as well as planned stormwater improvement upgrades at Cowper Street Bridge.”

“These upgrades are critical to ensure we properly address the issue of flooding in Wallsend and will pave the way for our planned program of traffic improvements and amenity upgrades to the Wallsend town centre, which will support businesses and residents.”

Design work on the replacement of the Nelson Street Bridge is also underway.