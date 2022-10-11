EPA Deploys Buoy In Investigation Into Mannering Park Fish Kills

The Environment Protection Authority’s investigation into a second fish kill at Mannering Park is still underway.

As part of it, they’re asking anglers and boaters to be aware of a custom-built buoy which has been placed at Wyee Point.

To the untrained eye it appears no different from a traditional buoy, but uses pumps to sample water from different depths via a range of sensors.

It is in place to provide real-time data on salinity, turbidity, oxygen levels, temperature and PH levels in that part of the lake.

The hope is that the data will be publicly available in real time on the EPA’s website soon, with the buoy to remain in place for 6 months.