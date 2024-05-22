Hunter Park redevelopment takes significant step forward

A plan for development of the huge Hunter Park precinct around Broadmeadow has been released today.

A draft strategy and re-zoning plans have been eagerly awaited since the previous state government first announced the proposed redevelopment seven years ago.

Thousands of new homes and sporting and entertainment centres are part of the plan, which may also include a light rail stop.

The draft Broadmeadow Place Strategy will go to a vote of Councillors at the next Council meeting and if approved, will go on Public Exhibition.

The NSW Government’s rezoning plan will go on exhibition for the community to have their say in coming weeks.

Image: Belford Street light rail.