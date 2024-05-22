Dr David Durrheim officially made a Freeman of Lake Macquarie City

Lake Macquarie Council have honoured public health crusader Dr David Durrheim as a Freeman of the city.

Dr Durrheim was put forward by Mayor Kay Fraser and presented the title in a formal ceremony last night, for his outstanding services and contribution to the city.

Working as the Director of Health Protection with Hunter New England Health since 2004, he was a constant presence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic offering health advice and facts to locals.

He was also recently awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2021 for his service.

Mayor Fraser says, the city is lucky to have such out-standing individuals to help the community in times of need.

“His ability to convey complex scientific and medical information in an understandable way kept residents well-informed and calm during an unprecedented time of fear and uncertainty,” Cr Fraser said.

“Lake Macquarie is fortunate to have such a capable and committed leader. We’re honoured to bestow the Freedom of the City upon Dr Durrheim, a worthy celebration and recognition of his immense and ongoing contributions to our community.”

Dr Durrheim is now one of nine people handed the title in the past 40-years.