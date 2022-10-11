Newcastle Man Charged In Large-Scale Cocaine Supply Investigation

Hunter Region Enforcement Squad officers have seized a vintage car, cash and weapons and charged a man with large scale drug supply in Newcastle.

Following a three month investigation into the alleged trade of prohibited drugs – predominantly cocaine – in the area, Strike Force Byssi landed a blow.

At 10.25am on Monday, assisted by Operation Utah and Newcastle City Police District officers, they executed a search warrant at a house on Woodstock Street in Mayfield and arrested a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

More than $27,000 in cash, four motorcycles, knuckle-dusters, cannabis, a hydraulic press and a number of precursors believed to be used in the production of prohibited substances were seized.

Storage units at Kotara and Raymond Terrace were also raided for a 1969 Ford Mustang and a jet ski believed to be the proceeds of crime.

The 21-year-old man was charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, and two counts of deal with proceed of crime.

He was denied bail to front court in Newcastle today.

The woman was released pending further inquiries.

Police say investigations under Strike Force Byssi are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.