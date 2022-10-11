Mobile speed camera warning signs will be back

The NSW Government has backflipped on their controversial stance on mobile speed camera warning signs.

Additional warning signs will be re-introduced around all mobile speed cameras across the state in 2023 – it’ll be back to what it used to be, a portable warning sign on the approach towards the camera and then another once you’ve driven past.

Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said the government had listened to the community on this important issue.

“Speed cameras play an important role in keeping commuters safe by reducing fatalities across our road network, including at high risk areas.

“We have listened to extensive community feedback,

“These additional warning signs will help educate drivers in real time, giving them advanced warning to slow down at these high-risk points of our road network.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said mobile speed cameras are about ensuring motorists are driving safely and to the speed limit.

“We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area,” Sam Farraway said.

“Displaying warning signage on mobile speed cameras sends a message to motorists to slow down, potentially saving their life.

“In fact, around two thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last five years were travelling less than 10km/h over the sign posted speed limit,” said Sam Farraway.

But, NSW Opposition Leader said it’s a massive backflip on the eve of an election.

“The government has basically admitted what we’ve already known for many years now. This has been revenue raising on a giant scale.

“They’ve gone from collecting around $4 million a year in low range speed fines to over $45 million in one financial year straight out of the pockets of the families of NSW and for the last two years many people, the community, the NRMA, the NSW Opposition, members of the media have been calling out that this has been revenue raising on a giant scale and the NSW Government has repeatedly told the people of this state that’s not the case.

“On the eve of an election campaign they’ve now back flipped in spectacular fashion,” he said.