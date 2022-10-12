Kurri Kurri supercross champion Chad Reed injured in UK

Kurri Kurri supercross rider Chad Reed’s return to the sport to contest the 2022 World Supercross Championship has come to a crashing end.

The 40-year-old dusted off his goggles and came out of retirement to contest the championship which started with the British Grand Prix on Saturday over in Cardiff.

But, on the fifth lap the fuel pump on Reed’s KTM failed and he crashed – he broke his hand, several ribs and dislocated his shoulder.

He said on social media that he’s loved challenging himself to get back into the sport over the past 12 or so weeks.

“Also has made me acknowledge with how soft and fearful most people live, blows my mind how threatening a 40 year old retired guy enjoying a little grind and a few races can be to some.

“What happened last night is unacceptable and I don’t care if you’re 16 or 60 years old, no one should have to be concerned a fuel pump will go out while enjoying your favorite sport!

“I’m frustrated, mad and beyond disappointed with being broken.

“But you just have to dig in and ask the right questions, try to implement things to eliminate the issue happening again.”

Despite being 40-years-old now, Reed said he will still be returning to the sport once his injuries are healed.

Reed has had an impressive career in both supercross and motocross. He was the 2009 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Champion, two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships 250SX Champion (2008, 2004), 2004 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX Runner-Up, has 10 career Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Wins and 44 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX Wins.

Before Reed went over to Cardiff was confident he could do well coming back into the sport and it’s doubtful he thinks any different now even though he’s injured.

“If I win, it’s awesome, if I lose, it’s still awesome. Looking at the entry list, as far as accolades, none of them threaten me, I have more wins than all of them put together, I’m not worried about any of them. You know, they’re all my friends, and in the pits we’ll have a good time, but when the gate drops I want to be competitive, I do, even at 40-years-old.

“This isn’t a swan song, I’ve done that, I’m two years retired. I’m motivated to come back and actually be competitive. I want to come back and challenge myself, that’s my personal goal.”