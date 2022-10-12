Man flown to John Hunter after being injured while trying to free a bogged tractor

An attempt to pull out a bogged truck with a tractor in the Upper Hunter has left a man in hospital.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the head and neck by a chain and shackle which snapped during an attempted vehicle recovery at Baerami near Sandy Hollow yesterday afternoon.

He was trying to pull the bogged vehicle out with a tractor when the equipment broke and flew into his head.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to the scene at about 3:40pm by NSW Ambulance Paramedics who stabilised the man before he was flown to the John Hunter Hospital.

He was last reported to be in a stable condition.