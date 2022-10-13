Elderly woman saved from house fire at Tenambit

An elderly woman has suffered smoke inhalation during a kitchen fire at Tenambit on Thursday afteroon.

Fire and Rescue NSW says its crews were called to Valentia Parade at around 2pm.

When they arrived, the 80-year-old woman had been evacuated to safety with the help of neighbours.

Crews from East Maitland, Maitland, Tarro and Morpeth switched the power off to the home and used a fire extinguisher to douse the oven fire.

The home was then ventilated, while the woman’s daughter, a registered nurse, cared for her mother at the scene.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW.